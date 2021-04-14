Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €15.00 by Independent Research

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

DEQ traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €17.78 ($20.92). 162,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €19.50 ($22.94).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

