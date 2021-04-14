Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SEB Equities raised Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Outokumpu Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. SEB Equity Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

