Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$15.60 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.13.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN opened at C$13.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.12. The company has a market cap of C$10.16 billion and a PE ratio of 59.83. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.