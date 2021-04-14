Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 230

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 186.82 ($2.44) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.06. The stock has a market cap of £32.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

