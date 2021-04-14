Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading 0.3% Higher

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.70 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.23). 110,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 149,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £101.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.05.

About Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

