Dero (DERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $828,954.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00006248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $40.56 million and approximately $828,954.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,769.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.91 or 0.03770293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00426268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $797.70 or 0.01291412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00525139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00502900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00358879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00033505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,510,643 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

