DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $148.81 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $148.81 million and approximately $261,977.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.70 or 0.00008998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00268738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00732163 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,314.86 or 0.99906024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.53 or 0.00846598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

