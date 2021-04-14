Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $135.50. 326,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The company has a market capitalization of $333.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

