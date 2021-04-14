Demars Financial Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 86,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.