Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 126.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 2.37% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 138,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,293. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

