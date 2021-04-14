Demars Financial Group LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 246,920 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 205,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT remained flat at $$54.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,226. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.