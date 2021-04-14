Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

FLOT remained flat at $$50.75 on Wednesday. 2,738,863 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

