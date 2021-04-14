Demars Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,676,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $341.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

