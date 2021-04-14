Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

