Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,493 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.