Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.35.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

