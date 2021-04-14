DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 922 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. AJO LP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

RE stock opened at $256.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.49 and its 200 day moving average is $229.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $256.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

