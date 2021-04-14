DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after buying an additional 656,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

