DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,913,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

