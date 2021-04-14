DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $615,015.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00678355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00032720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00036135 BTC.

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

