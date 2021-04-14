Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $335.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $128.92 and a 1-year high of $348.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

