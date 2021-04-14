Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol Sells 14,700 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. 9,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

