Decentraland Tops 24-Hour Volume of $248.36 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $248.36 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00057103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00018491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00622418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,462,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,091,713 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.