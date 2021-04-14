Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 151.9% in March

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DFCO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 5,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,346. Dalrada Financial has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 8.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.