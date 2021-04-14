D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.33

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.33 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 2622794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

