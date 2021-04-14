CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Increased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 57,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,873. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.