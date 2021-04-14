CVCoin (CVN) One Day Volume Tops $52,631.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $52,631.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00267741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.78 or 0.00725989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,981.04 or 0.99599751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.94 or 0.00875684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

