Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Down 10.2%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 57,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,066,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. B. Riley began coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $3,481,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Curis by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $4,341,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

