Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Up 144.8% in March

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the March 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.29.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $11,434,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.