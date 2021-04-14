Curate Hits Market Cap of $53.87 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Curate has traded up 73.7% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.89 or 0.00013791 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $53.87 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00058036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00621441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,057,257 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

