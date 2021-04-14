Cullen/Frost Bankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,392 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the average daily volume of 173 call options.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE CFR opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

