Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Cue Biopharma worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 101,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 103,360 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,130.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $354.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

