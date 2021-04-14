Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crown were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 865,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,762,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 89.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after buying an additional 381,227 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $80,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Shares of CCK opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $106.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

