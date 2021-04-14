CRH plc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CRH in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson expects that the construction company will earn $3.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

NYSE:CRH opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. CRH has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CRH by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CRH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

