Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,100 Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Central Puerto worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CEPU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE CEPU opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Central Puerto S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

