Credit Suisse AG Invests $189,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,825,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

