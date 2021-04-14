Credit Suisse AG Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 17.67% of ProShares Short Basic Materials worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of SBM opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Basic Materials has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

ProShares Short Basic Materials Company Profile

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

