Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emso Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

