Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,796,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,893 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

EZPW opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $289.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

