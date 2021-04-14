Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $486.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

