Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $291.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

