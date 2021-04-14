Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.48

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 21220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
CRARY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.84.
About Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
