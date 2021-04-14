Craig Hallum Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $85.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s previous close.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.28. 1,485,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a P/E ratio of -479.08, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $72.33.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,342 shares of company stock valued at $22,422,807. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.