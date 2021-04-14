Cowen Upgrades WEX (NYSE:WEX) to Outperform

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $268.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.75.

Shares of WEX opened at $220.97 on Monday. WEX has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,368,570. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

