Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 3,633.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COVTY opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

