Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

STE stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,983. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.68 and a 200 day moving average of $186.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.