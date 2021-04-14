Courier Capital LLC Buys 204 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $229.88. 11,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,004. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $139.33 and a one year high of $228.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

