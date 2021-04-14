Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,954. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

