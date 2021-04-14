Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

