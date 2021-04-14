Cormark Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after buying an additional 1,626,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $11,652,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.